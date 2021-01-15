OGDEN — A Pleasant View man has been sent to trial after pleading not guilty in the shooting of an Ogden man and his father at a park in September.
Bergen Webb, 19, is scheduled to appear in 2nd District Court on Feb. 11 for a disposition hearing. At that stage, most cases head toward trial or are resolved in a plea bargain.
Ogden police arrested Webb after a 19-year-old man and his father, in his 50s, were shot in their car, parked at Liberty Park in Ogden, on Sept. 28.
Police and prosecutors said in court documents that Webb and the other 19-year-old had agreed to meet at the park to settle their differences, apparently by fighting.
Webb allegedly walked up to the vehicle and shot both men, then left and threw away the handgun, charging documents said. Both shooting victims survived, and Webb later turned himself in at the Ogden police station, accompanied by his attorney.
In a preliminary hearing Jan. 6, Judge Joseph Bean determined that the Weber County Attorney's Office had presented sufficient evidence to warrant advancing the charges toward trial.
Webb, represented by attorney Ryan Bushell, entered not-guilty pleas to the four charges against him: two counts of first-degree felony attempted aggravated murder and two counts of second-degree felony obstructing justice.
Letitia Toombs, a deputy county attorney, submitted 29 exhibits during the hearing, including photos of the victims' gunshot wounds, plus pictures of blood on the sidewalk, shell casings, and copies of text messages.
In an October bail hearing, Toombs contended that text messages between Webb and a friend in the days before the shootings demonstrated premeditation.
Webb remains held without bail in the Weber County Jail.