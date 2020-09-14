OGDEN — A shooting Sunday night left one man in critical condition and another under arrest, Ogden police said.
Officers were called to a parking lot at 2485 Grant Ave. at 8:30 p.m., finding a 34-year-old man had been shot, police said in a news release.
The victim was hospitalized in critical condition, the release said.
Cedric Broadnax, 36, was arrested later in the 100 block of Historic 25th St., the release said.
The Ogden Metro SWAT team made the arrest without incident, according to the release.
Broadnax was held without bail in the Weber County Jail.
The case is under investigation by Ogden police and the Weber County Attorney's Homicide Task Force.
Further information was not immediately available.
Efforts to contact Ogden police were not immediately successful Monday.