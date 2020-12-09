ROY — A man suffered a gunshot wound in the abdomen early Wednesday morning and police are trying to identify a suspect or suspects.
The victim, in his 20s, was in surgery later Wednesday and is expected to survive, said Stuart Hackworth, Roy Police Department public information officer.
"Several shots were fired and he was struck once," Hackworth said.
He said three or four males arrived at the site of the shooting, an apartment building in the 1900 block of 4700 South, in two vehicles, a sedan and a gray or silver SUV.
The shooting was reported at 4:39 a.m. and police arrived at 4:40, Hackworth said. The Roy police station is three blocks away from the apartments.
"All suspects had left the scene as well as some occupants of the apartment, who were later located," Hackworth said.
"Investigators are trying to determine the suspects' identities," he said.
Police believe it was an isolated incident and there's no danger to the public at large, Hackworth said.
The motive for the shooting was unclear.
"The victim was either unable or unwilling to cooperate with detectives about the suspects," Hackworth said.