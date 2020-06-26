WEST HAVEN — Police arrested a man Thursday in connection with a shooting at a West Haven motel the night before.
The Weber County Sheriff's Office said two men entered another man's motel room and demanded the return of some allegedly stolen property.
That led to a fight between the victim and a man identified by police as Anthony Ybarra-Eddington, according to a probable cause statement.
The victim said Ybarra-Eddington hit him twice in the face and then a gun the suspect was carrying went off.
The two intruders ran out and a friend later took the victim to an Ogden hospital, where he was treated for a non-life-threatening wound under his left arm, the affidavit said.
Sheriff's detectives reviewed security footage showing Ybarra-Eddington carrying a gun into motel room, back out of the room and down a stairway, the affidavit said.
A witness told detectives Ybarra-Eddington is a gang member, prompting them to contact the Ogden Metro Gang Unit.
The gang unit said they had dealt with Ybarra-Eddington before. A sheriff's detective and gang unit officers then located Ybarra-Eddington in Davis County and arrested him there, taking him to the Weber County Jail in Ogden.
Ybarra-Eddington, 25, waived his Miranda rights and told detectives he went to the motel to "confront the victim about threats and some stolen property," the affidavit said.
Ybarra-Eddington admitted having a handgun when he went into the room but claimed the gun went off accidentally when he and the victim began struggling over the firearm, according to the affidavit.
The Weber County Attorney's Office on Thursday charged Ybarra-Eddington in 2nd District Court with third-degree felony aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon and class A misdemeanor using a dangerous weapon in a fight.
It was not immediately known whether the second man present at the motel would be charged.