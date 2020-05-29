WASHINGTON TERRACE — A Washington Terrace man surrendered after a SWAT standoff Thursday night following an alleged domestic violence altercation.
The Ogden Metro SWAT Team was called in after Carson Lowe, 29, barricaded himself inside his parents' home, according to a police probable cause statement.
The incident began after a man called authorities to report that Lowe had been in an altercation with his mother.
In the arrest affidavit, Weber County Sheriff's Deputy Caleb Rivera said a neighbor flagged him down as he arrived at the home and reported the woman had sought help after the incident.
Rivera located the alleged victim, who said an argument became physical and Lowe threw her to the ground and threatened to break her jaw if she kept screaming for help, the arrest document said.
Lowe then allegedly sat on the woman's chest, making it hard for her to breathe and causing her to think she would pass out, the document said.
The woman said she was holding her phone when the incident began and she screamed for someone to call 911, but Lowe allegedly took the phone and threw it over a fence.
After Lowe retreated into the home, he allegedly made several threats to commit "suicide by cop," but the SWAT team eventually convinced him to give up without further conflict.
The sheriff's office arrested Lowe at 9:45 p.m. and booked him into the Weber County Jail on suspicion of third-degree felony aggravated assault and class B misdemeanor damage or interruption of a communication device.
Lowe was ordered held without bail. The arrest affidavit said he had fled from officers in earlier domestic violence incidents and had an active warrant for failure to stop at the command of a police officer.
Second District Court records show Lowe pleaded guilty in 2018 to two reduced misdemeanor charges related to an incident at the same home where he ran from deputies and was cornered and Tased.