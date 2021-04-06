OGDEN — A murder suspect who shot himself during a standoff with a SWAT team on Saturday has died, the Ogden Police Department said Tuesday.
Seth Gibson, 34, was identified in a news release by police. Gibson was suspected in the killing of Mandee Elmore, 41, his ex-girlfriend, in the parking lot of the Smith's store at 1485 Harrison Blvd.
Citing an ongoing investigation, police said no further information would be released.
Elmore's relatives posted a GoFundMe page asking for donations to cover family expenses. The fundraiser described Elmore as "a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, and most importantly, mother."
The shootings prompted the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition to issue a statement listing resources for those affected by intimate partner violence. The homicide and the alleged shooter's attempted suicide were both aspects of the domestic violence scourge, the group said.