FARMINGTON — A West Point man arrested recently for allegedly beating and raping a woman at his home now faces additional charges after other women came forward saying he attacked them, according to court records filed Monday.
Brandon D. Dunaj, 40, first was arrested Sept. 13 after a woman reported they argued in his car while returning from a concert and he then beat, raped and held her against her will before she escaped after he fell asleep.
A Davis County Sheriff’s Office probable cause statement said Dunaj punched the woman and slammed her head into the window while they were still in the car.
Upon arrival at a home, he kicked and punched her and she tried to get away, the document said. He dragged the 34-year-old woman inside by her hair and shirt and smashed her face onto the tile floor and choked her, it said.
He carried her to the bedroom and forced her to engage in sexual intercourse, the document said.
A sexual assault examinations nurse at Davis Hospital catalogued the woman’s injuries, including her right eye almost swollen shut, and genital injuries, plus bruises and scratches on her head, neck, back, shoulder, arms and hands.
The Davis County Attorney’s Office on Friday filed charges against Dunaj of rape and aggravated kidnapping, both first-degree felonies, and forcible sexual abuse and aggravated assault, second-degree felonies.
After his Sept. 13 arrest, Dunaj posted $50,000 bail and was released from jail. But he was re-arrested Friday after at least two other women came forward saying they had been raped and abused by Dunaj in previous relationships.
In a motion Monday asking 2nd District Judge Thomas Kay to order Dunaj held without bail, prosecutors said they intended to file additional charges of rape, object rape, forcible sexual abuse, assault, criminal mischief, attempted distribution of an intimate image and interruption of a communication device.
“Given the potential serious consequences of the charges in this case, and the fact that additional victims are coming forward, the state is concerned that the defendant would be motivated to flee ... to avoid prosecution ...,” the motion said.
They added that if Dunaj is released again, he “would constitute a danger to the alleged victim in this case, the victims that have recently come forward, and to the public in general.”
The motion said all three women fear reprisals by Dunaj for reporting the alleged crimes.
The sheriff’s office said Dunaj on Sept. 13 denied the allegations when he was arrested that day.
Dunaj said the woman was suicidal and jumped from the moving car and he helped her back in. At the home, he said, they were still arguing and she wanted to leave and then she kicked and punched him.
He said he asked her to go upstairs with him to talk and that they reconciled and had consensual sex.
Defense attorney Clayton Simms entered not-guilty pleas on his client’s behalf Monday and requested a jury trial.
In a news release Friday, the sheriff’s office urged any other victims to contact deputies at the non-emergency dispatch number, 801-451-4150.
“We believe there are other survivors who have a right to justice,” Sheriff’s Lt. Jon West said in the release.
In their motion Monday, prosecutors said several other alleged victims had come forward after Dunaj’s first arrest, and that the new charges listed were based on interviews with two of those women.