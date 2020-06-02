OGDEN — A man was arrested Monday after he allegedly tore down several small U.S. flags that had been placed outside businesses to honor fallen Ogden Police Officer Nate Lyday.
Police received a complaint Monday afternoon that a man was acting aggressively toward the business owners and damaged the flag displays, Ogden Officer John Poulsen wrote in a probable cause statement.
Nathan Schaumkel, 29, was arrested and taken to the Weber County Jail, where he remained held Tuesday on $6,000 bond.
"Nathan looked at the business owners as he broke the flags and threw them onto the ground," the arrest affidavit said.
He also tore a ribbon off a light post and tied it to a car parked across the street, the document said.
Poulsen said the business owners described the vandal to them and he reviewed security footage showing the crimes.
The officer said he walked down the street and found Schaumkel. During the arrest, the officer found a pocket knife and a .223 caliber Remington rifle round in Schaumkel's pockets, according to the affidavit.
The arrest affidavit said Schaumkel was booked on suspicion of third-degree felony possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and class B misdemeanor abuse of the flag.
The Weber County Attorney's Office on Tuesday morning filed charges against Schaumkel of class A misdemeanor possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and class B misdemeanor criminal mischief, rather than the charges listed at the time of booking.
The motive for the flags being torn down was not clear. Attempts to get more details from Ogden police were not immediately successful.
Online court records show Schaumkel has numerous misdemeanor convictions over the past several years in Weber, Salt Lake and Davis counties. The lone felony was a third-degree felony conviction for shoplifting in Ogden in 2013.
Local businesses have been showing their support for Ogden police and the family of Lyday, who was killed Thursday while answering a domestic violence call.