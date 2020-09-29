OGDEN — A 19-year-old man turned himself in to police after two men were shot in Ogden on Monday, according to arrest documents.
Bergen Webb remained in jail Tuesday without bail on suspicion of two counts of first-degree felony attempted aggravated murder and two counts of second-degree felony obstruction of justice.
A man in his 50s and another 19-year-old were shot multiple times in the torso at about 2:45 a.m. Monday near 22nd Street and Monroe Boulevard.
Accompanied by an attorney, Webb surrendered to police later Monday, saying, "It was self defense," according to an Ogden Police Department probable cause statement.
The two men were hospitalized in stable condition and are expected to survive, the arrest affidavit said.
The younger man told police he had gone to meet with Webb to settle a dispute, the probable cause statement said.
The nature of the dispute was unknown. Efforts to contact police were not immediately successful Tuesday.
The men said they were parked and saw Webb standing outside the passenger front window.
The 19-year-old said he was getting out of the vehicle when he heard gunshots and felt something hit him in the back.
The older man was shot while still sitting in the car, the affidavit said.
Police said the victims ran away to get medical help and Webb also left.
A person across the street told police they heard two shots close together, then a pause, a third shot and someone yelling, "That's right, run."
The arrest document said Webb was about 10 feet away from the car when the shots were fired. The only person around who could have fired was Webb, according to witnesses and the victims.
Police said they found no firearms on the victims or in their vehicle. All shell casings recovered apparently were from the same gun, the arrest affidavit said.
Asked about a gun, Webb told detectives he threw it into a river, according to the affidavit.
Detectives also said Webb's cellphone had been wiped clean of data.
As of Tuesday morning, no charges had been filed against Webb in 2nd District Court and he did not have an attorney of record in court documents.