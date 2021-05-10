OGDEN — A man fended off a knife-carrying attacker with a blast of pepper spray, the Weber County Attorney's Office said Monday in charging documents.
The incident occurred at about 11 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Washington Boulevard and 28th Street when Keane Faust, 37, allegedly approached another man and began yelling at him.
The alleged victim, who was seated, said Faust pulled a knife and said he was going to kill him, according to a police probable cause statement. The man then got out a small container of pepper spray and shot it at the alleged assailant.
Police detained Faust, of Ogden, who they said was uncooperative, and seized a knife. The alleged victim told officers he did not know Faust.
The probable cause statement said police verified the alleged victim's account by interviewing a woman who said she had seen the incident. They also reviewed security video in the area.
Prosecutors charged Faust with third-degree felony aggravated assault. He remained held Monday at the Weber County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.