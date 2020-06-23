A Las Vegas man wanted on three first-degree felony child sexual abuse charges in North Ogden has turned himself in to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
Roberto Garcia, 46, was arrested Friday and is held in the Purgatory Correctional Center in Hurricane, Washington County Sheriff's Lt. David Crouse said Tuesday.
"We didn't have to do much," Crouse said. "He said he wanted to turn himself in, so the booking staff located his warrants and placed him under arrest."
Crouse said Garcia remained in custody pending transfer to Weber County to face the charges.
In an indictment filed June 2 in 2nd District Court in Ogden, the Weber County Attorney's Office accused Garcia of rape of a child, sodomy upon a child and aggravated sexual abuse of a child for alleged incidents from September 2010 to September 2011.
A June 3 arrest warrant requested by the North Ogden Police Department alleged the incidents occurred when Garcia was in a position of trust with a 7-year-old girl.
In April 2019, the girl, then 15, told her stepmother of the alleged abuse, the warrant said. In a subsequent police interview in Texas, the alleged victim elaborated on the incidents, the warrant said.
Charges were filed after North Ogden detectives reported that efforts to interview Garcia or have him respond to written questions submitted to his attorney had not succeeded.
Randall Richards, Garcia's attorney, filed a request for discovery in court Tuesday listing 26 paragraphs of items desired to help in the man's defense.
Those items include "Any evidence which tends to negate the guilt of the defendant, or mitigate the guilt of the defendant, or mitigate the degree of the offense, that has been discovered by any member of the agencies involved in this investigation or prosecution."
Later Tuesday, the county attorney's office filed an objection to the scope of the discovery request, arguing it goes beyond what the prosecution is required to disclose under rules of criminal procedure.