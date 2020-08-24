OGDEN — The man who died under suspicious circumstances in the Weber County Jail on July 25 was awaiting trial on charges related to 11 violent armed robberies.
Brandon Holt, chief deputy with the U.S. Marshals Service’s Utah district office in Salt Lake City, has confirmed that the inmate was Alexander Cutiño Sanchez.
The man’s identity was not available in the days after his death because authorities had trouble tracking down his next of kin, Holt said.
According to U.S. District Court records, Sanchez, 33, was a Cuban who had been living in Houston.
Holt said he had no new information on the investigation, adding that it is being headed by Weber County authorities.
In a July 27 press release, the Weber County Sheriff’s Office said Sanchez’s cellmate summoned corrections officers to the cell.
The cellmate told guards the man was vomiting, and they found him unconscious, the release said.
Jail medical personnel and Ogden paramedics were unable to revive the man and he was pronounced dead in the jail, according to the release.
The death was being investigated as suspicious and it did not appear to be related to the jail’s COVID-19 outbreak.
Efforts to get an update on the investigation from the Sheriff’s Office were unsuccessful Friday.
In U.S. District Court documents in Salt Lake City, federal prosecutors alleged that Sanchez and another man committed armed robberies at 10 cellphone stores in the Salt Lake valley from January through May 2018.
Deviating from that method of operation, the robbers decided to hit a pawn shop in Bountiful on the morning of May 4, 2018.
In a federal indictment charging Sanchez with 22 felonies for the 11 robberies, prosecutors said he and Kleydys Arborlaez-Hernandez ordered an employee to the ground.
While Sanchez went to gather loot, the employee ran into another room to retrieve a concealed-carry weapon. Arborlaez-Hernandez followed and was shot dead by the worker.
Authorities said Sanchez drove away and was later identified with information from Arborlaez-Hernandez’s wife in Colorado and tracking of Sanchez’s cellphone.
Houston police later arrested Sanchez at his Texas home and he was taken to Utah to face the charges of robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.
He was awaiting trial, held by the Weber jail for the U.S. Marshals Service, when he died.