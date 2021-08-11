OGDEN — Police have apprehended a Washington Terrace man who became a fugitive after he was sentenced to prison for pointing a rifle at a police officer.
Daniel Ritchey, 31, was back in court Wednesday after being re-arrested. Second District Judge Cristina Ortega ordered the Weber County Sheriff's Office to transport Ritchey to the Utah State Prison to begin serving his term of 1 to 10 years for third-degree felony attempting to assault a police officer.
At his sentencing June 30, Ritchey asked Ortega to give him two weeks before reporting to prison. He had been out of custody in a substance abuse program in Salt Lake City. She instead gave him until the next day to report to the Weber County Jail to be transported to jail. He never showed up.
Ortega said Wednesday she didn't have further jurisdiction over Ritchey after she sentenced him. Randall Marshall, a public defender who represented Ritchey on Wednesday agreed. "He's in custody. The jail just needs to put him on the bus," Marshall said.
On March 13, 2020, Ritchey assaulted his mother and then pointed a rifle at Weber County Sheriff’s Deputy Jared Ortgiesen as the deputy entered the home to help her. The deputy fired, wounding Ritchey in the hand.
He pleaded guilty in a plea bargain last spring.
At Ritchey’s sentencing, Ortgiesen testified that Ritchey had been "a drain on society" for years. He alleged that, in his view, police work has become thankless, as evidenced by Ritchey and other offenders taking no responsibility for their own actions. Ortgiesen said the necessity of shooting Ritchey was one factor in his decision to retire from law enforcement.