LAYTON — A 19-year-old Roy man has been accepted into a mental health court program after admitting to allegations that he threatened to "shoot up" and bomb a Layton charter school last year.
Derek R. Neilson was arrested after he made threats via texts Sept. 1 against the Northern Utah Academy for Math, Engineering and Science charter high school at Weber State University-Davis.
A Weber State police probable cause statement said Neilson claimed he had an AR-15 rifle, a Glock handgun, a shotgun and two Molotov cocktail bombs and he planned to “shoot up” the school.
School officials put NUAMES on a "soft lockdown" for about an hour until Neilson was arrested at his home.
In the series of texts, Neilson also said he had friends who would help lock the doors but not help with the “cool stuff.”
The message disparaged everyone at the charter school and the sender said he wanted them to “see their friends die.”
Weber State said Neilson was a former NUAMES student who had been expelled.
Layton City prosecutors charged Neilson in 2nd District Court with threat against schools, a class A misdemeanor, and interference with schools, a class B misdemeanor.
According to court records, he bailed out of the Davis County Jail in early September and was admitted to a behavioral unit in Salt Lake City.
On Dec. 17, Neilson agreed to a plea bargain in which he entered a plea in abeyance to the threat charge and the other count was dismissed. A plea in abeyance is treated as a guilty plea, but the conviction can be stricken from the defendant's record if he satisfactorily completes sentencing terms.
After the plea, Neilson was screened for admittance to the Davis County Mental Health Court program, which provides treatment to defendants. The program accepted him on Feb. 23.
Under terms of the plea, Neilson must complete the program, which may last up to 18 months. He appears before a district court judge every few weeks so the court can assess his progress.