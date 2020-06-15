OGDEN — A man with two previous DUI convictions tried to pass on a blind curve in Ogden Canyon, causing a three-vehicle crash that seriously injured his passenger, the Utah Highway Patrol alleged in an arrest affidavit.
Jorge Sotomayor Jr., 21, was booked into the Weber County Jail after the crash, which occurred Thursday night. He since has been released after posting bail.
The UHP statement said Sotomayor was suspected of third-degree DUI felony causing serious bodily injury.
Witnesses said Sotomayor was eastbound on State Road 39 in the canyon when his vehicle crashed head-on into a minivan, according to the arrest report. A third vehicle crashed into the rear of the minivan, it said.
A passenger in Sotomayor's vehicle suffered a shattered sternum and a broken clavicle in the crash and underwent surgery at at Ogden hospital, the UHP document said.
At the jail, a breath test was administered and Sotomayor allegedly registered .155 blood alcohol content, according to the affidavit. In Utah, the legal blood alcohol limit is .05.
The arresting officer reported he found a loaded .22 caliber semiautomatic pistol in the vehicle, which led to a charge of class B misdemeanor carrying a dangerous weapon under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Formal charges had not yet been filed against Sotomayor as of Monday afternoon.
The UHP statement said Sotomayor had two DUI convictions in other states.