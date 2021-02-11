PLAIN CITY — Sheriff's deputies are questioning a man in connection with a shooting that wounded another man in Plain City on Wednesday.
The shooting spilled over from an earlier incident in Ogden, said Lt. Cortney Ryan, Weber County Sheriff's Office spokesperson.
Deputies said a woman was assaulted in the area of 9th Street Park in Ogden and two men intervened to break up the attack.
Later, at about 5:50 p.m., deputies were called to a shooting in the area of 3200 North and 3400 West in Plain City. Ryan said they found a man had been shot in the torso.
The shooting victim, in his 20s, was hospitalized in stable condition and is expected to survive, Ryan said.
A handgun was used, Ryan said. He declined to say how many shots were fired.
Deputies took a man in his 40s into custody at the site of the shooting and jailed him on a parole violation Wednesday, evening, Ryan said.
"We have not filed any charges," Ryan said. "We are still working through some witness statements."
He said detectives would like to talk to the men who intervened in the Ogden incident. They had a pit bull with them, he said. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 801-778-6631.
Ryan declined to identify the man who was detained.