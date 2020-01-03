FARMINGTON — A Woods Cross flight school manager siphoned $221,300 from the business over an almost three-year period, the Davis County Attorney’s Office charged in a three-count indictment Friday.
Second-degree felony charges of theft by deception, communications fraud and a pattern of unlawful activity were brought against Shawnn Marie Puntasecca, 42, of Roy, according to 2nd District Court documents.
A Woods Cross Police Department probable cause statement alleged that from Sept. 1, 2016, through June 1, 2019, diverted almost $124,000 in FLT Academy student tuition payments.
Puntasecca, who was the school’s administrative manager, created a Venmo mobile payment account that appeared to be the school’s account, the statement alleged. She had control of the funds and transferred them to her personal credit union account, it said.
The business discovered problems in May 2019 and fired Puntasecca, according to police.
Subsequent investigation determined that Puntasecca also allegedly took almost $21,000 in cash tuition payments and overpaid herself almost $77,000 via the company payroll, the document said.
Records show Puntasecca was booked into the Davis County Jail on July 19 and later released.
The Woods Cross police statement alleged Puntasecca said she put all of the money into a house and vehicle and had none left.
No court appearances had been set as of Friday afternoon and Puntasecca did not yet have an attorney of record.
FLT Academy has locations in Woods Cross, Ogden, Provo and Murrieta, California, according to the business’s website.