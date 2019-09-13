RIVERDALE — Police arrested two men Thursday on suspicion of aggravated robbery in a reported home invasion, according to court documents.
Anthony Ray Barela, 27, and Antonio Christopher Delgado, 22, are held without bail in the Weber County Jail, accused of barging into a residence armed with handguns, breaking down a bedroom door and stealing cash and other items.
The alleged incident occurred Sept. 5 in the 1000 block of 4400 South, according to a Riverdale Police Department probable cause statement.
One of the men pointed a handgun at the woman, who was an acquaintance, and they threatened to return if she called police, the document said.
Formal charges had not been filed against either man by Friday morning.
However, in an unrelated case, the Weber County Attorney's Office on Thursday charged Barela with aggravated assault with serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony, and threat of violence, a class B misdemeanor.
In that case, court papers filed by Riverdale police said a woman called officers in the early morning hours of Sept. 6 alleging that Barela assaulted her after she told him to leave her home.
Police said Barela was suspected of hitting the woman, his mother, on the face with a television remote. She was treated at a hospital for a broken nose, a head injury and cuts inside her mouth.
The woman said Barela had a gun on his hip and threatened to shoot her and others present.