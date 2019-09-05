MORGAN COUNTY — Officials say that two men have died after their airplane crashed in Morgan County sometime Wednesday afternoon.
At 6:26 a.m., local and state officials were notified of a missing aircraft, according to Eric McRae, an airworthiness supervisor for the Federal Aviation Administration's flight standards district office in Salt Lake City.
Hours later, at 8:30 a.m., the downed plane was found by Morgan County Sheriff's deputies, McRae said. The crash was found roughly three miles west of Henefer, according to Allen Kenitzer, a regional spokesperson with the FAA.
Kentizer said that the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the crash.
It appeared that there were only two people in the plane when it crashed, and both are now dead, according to McRae. It was not immediately clear whether the two died in the plane crash or died afterwards.
Sgt. Craig Tillet with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office said that the two men, who have yet to be publicly identified, took off Wednesday afternoon from Evanston, Wyoming around 2:51 p.m. The two worked for a company that surveys pipelines, and that's what the two were doing in the area, Tillet said.
The aircraft was last known to be airborne at 3:21 p.m. before the plane's communications went dark. Tillet said that the owner of the land where the plane crashed was the first to notify police, as the owner was in the area scouting for areas to hunt.
Tillet described the area where the plane crashed as "difficult terrain," and it took law enforcement some time to reach the crash site. Photos of the plane crash were not able to be given to the public, as any photos are a part of the FAA's investigation.
According to the plane's N-number, the plane is registered to an address in Kansas with a man's name on the registration. McRae said the aircraft model is a Cessna 210L.