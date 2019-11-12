OGDEN — A former group home worker accused of violently abusing a patient has been deemed ineligible for mental health court and the criminal prosecution against him will proceed.
Spencer Keith Mendenhall, 19, faces charges of second-degree felony aggravated abuse of a vulnerable adult and class A misdemeanor abuse of a vulnerable adult for incidents at Chrysalis Home in Riverdale from April to August this year.
According to a police probable cause statement, Mendenhall disclosed during therapy with a psychologist that he had been harming a patient.
The therapist reported that Mendenhall said he tripped the man, pinched his nose hard enough to cause a nose bleed, hit him in the stomach and slammed his head to the floor at least five times. He made the victim lie on his back on the floor even though he had a bad back, the therapist reported.
At some point, the man was treated at a local hospital for bleeding on the brain and later was transferred to a care center in Roy. The man's age was not disclosed.
Mendenhall was screened for participation in mental health court but was deemed ineligible, according to 2nd District Court records.
In Utah mental health courts, candidates are assessed for eligibility by clinicians using validated risk-assessment tools that predict likelihood of repeat offenses or probation failure.
If a suspect is accepted, the defendant pleads guilty and then goes through a treatment regimen. If the defendant completes the therapy, the criminal conviction may be erased.
However, people suspected of violent crimes usually are not accepted into mental health court.
Mendenhall, who is free after posting $12,500 bail, is next due in court on Dec. 5 before Judge Joseph Bean.
Efforts to contact Jonathan Paz, Mendenhall's court-appointed attorney, were not immediately successful.