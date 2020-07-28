FARMINGTON — A judge has signed an order allowing a mental health examination of a Layton man accused of killing a woman after a date they arranged on Tinder.
Ethan Robert Hunsaker, 24, is charged with first-degree murder in the May 24 death of Ashlyn Black, who was strangled and stabbed.
Hunsaker, who pleaded not guilty June 16, is held without bail at the Davis County Jail.
Hunsaker's attorney, Mark Arrington, filed a motion in 2nd District Court on July 20 asking that Judge David Connors allow the defendant to be examined in the jail.
Arrington said he plans to have a psychological-sexual examination be performed on Hunsaker.
Connors approved the motion in an order dated Friday.
The court order was required to authorize person-to-person contact between Hunsaker and licensed clinicians and examiners inside the jail.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the jail has been allowing only limited contact between inmates and visitors.
Arrington's motion said the examination is necessary because Hunsaker "has some mental health issues."
In a Layton police probable cause statement at the time of Hunsaker's arrest, officers said the man said he had been having suicidal and homicidal thoughts.
Hunsaker and Black had met via the Tinder dating app.
He called 911 at 3 a.m. May 24 to report that he had just killed someone.
Police said they found Black face down in Hunsaker’s bedroom with stab wounds in her back.
Hunsaker allegedly told police he choked Black, and stabbed her after he realized she was still alive, the arrest affidavit said.
A pretrial conference was held in Hunsaker's case Tuesday.
Efforts to contact Arrington were not immediately successful.