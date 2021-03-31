OGDEN — A man charged in an Ogden homeless shelter stabbing remains under mental health treatment nearly a year after the incident.
Samer Dheyab, 40, was committed to the Utah State Hospital in Provo after his arrest in the April 25 stabbing of another homeless man at the Ogden Rescue Mission on Wall Avenue.
In a 2nd District Court video hearing Wednesday morning, Judge Jennifer Valencia said the state hospital asked for another 90 days to continue trying to restore Dheyab's competency to stand trial.
After an evaluation in July, Dheyab was found not competent.
Weber County prosecutors charged Dheyab with aggravated assault and obstruction of justice, both third-degree felonies, in the alleged attack against a 56-year-old man.
The man told police he had been helping Dheyab with paperwork to get an economic stimulus check. He said they argued, they traded punches and Dheyab allegedly pulled a small knife and stabbed the man numerous times.
Other people at the shelter saw the fight and separated the men.
Ogden police arrested Dheyab nearby but did not find a knife. The stabbing victim was treated at a hospital.