A 9-year-old boy who is missing from Mount Dora, Florida, may be in Northern Utah, where he previously lived with his family. Authorities suspect he is traveling with his father, Daryl Weldon.
John Weldon was last seen one week ago on March 3 in the Mount Dora area. He is white with light brown hair and hazel eyes, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The 9-year-old stands at 4 feet, 6 inches and weighs 55 pounds. He can also be identified by a small brown mole on his right temple and one on his wrist, as well as a faint scar in the middle of his forehead.
His father, Daryl Weldon, is a 42-year-old white male with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 150 pounds. Daryl Weldon often wears prescription sunglasses and has a scar on his lip from cleft palate surgery he had as a child.
The pair are most likely traveling in a 2014 silver Mitsubishi Outlander with a Florida license plate. The tag number on the vehicle is IB14FR, according to the Mount Dora Police Department.
Daryl Weldon has reportedly previously lived in both Harrisville and Brigham City, and has associates in other parts of Northern Utah, including in Weber, Box Elder and Cache counties.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of John or Daryl Weldon should call the Mount Dora Police Department at 352-516-4232.