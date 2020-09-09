BOUNTIFUL — After his mother poured out his beer, a man allegedly beat her and his stepfather with a heavy glass mug, according to charging documents.
Both victims suffered head lacerations that required hospital treatment, the Bountiful Police Department probable cause statement said.
Police arrested Angel-Stephen Nozie, 23, after the incident at the couple's residence Saturday.
The victims told police they returned home from a weekend trip to find Nozie passed out, intoxicated, on a couch.
They revived him and the mother told officers she poured out cans of beer she found around him.
The arrest affidavit said Nozie berated her and got a mug from a cupboard and walked outside.
They said they watched Nozie go to their car and allegedly swing the mug to break the vehicle's windshield and rear window.
They ran out and tried to get him to stop, at which point he allegedly hit them both with the broken mug.
Nozie's mother had a large cut on the back of her head and the step-father had large cuts on the top of his head and the back of his right arm.
Paramedics told officers the wounds were bleeding freely and required stitches.
Police said they found Nozie a few blocks away and arrested him. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of a cut and officers later booked him into the Davis County Jail in Farmington.
Nozie is held on suspicion of two counts of third-degree felony aggravated assault, class A misdemeanor criminal mischief, class C misdemeanor intoxication and a disorderly conduct infraction.
Nozie's mother said the couple recently had allowed him to move back in with them from Ogden.
Second District Court records in Ogden show Nozie faces charges in two cases from earlier this year.
Utah Transit Authority police arrested Nozie at the FrontRunner station May 28, three days after George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody.
Nozie allegedly spray painted graffiti at the station and ran from an officer when approached, the arrest affidavit said.
Officers said they arrested Nozie after he slowed down, winded.
Nozie told police he had spray painted the station in protest of Floyd's death, the affidavit said.
He later pleaded guilty to misdemeanor graffiti violations and intoxication.
On June 16, Nozie allegedly stole a motorized scooter from a store and was driving it recklessly along Wall Avenue at 24th Street.
An Ogden officer said in an arrest affidavit that he caught up with Nozie and watched him weaving across all lanes of traffic and crashing the scooter into a tree next to a sidewalk.
He pleaded guilty nine days later to a reduced charge of class A misdemeanor theft and class B misdemeanor DUI.