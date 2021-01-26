MORGAN — New charges were filed Monday against a Morgan County man suspected of sexually abusing two children, showing them explicit videos and posing as a federal agent.
Morgan County sheriff's deputies said they began investigating Jeffrey Curtis Horrocks after a 7-year-old boy sexually abused a younger girl. Deputies worked to determine where the boy had learned the severe behavior.
The boy told deputies he spent time at Horrocks' house and the man showed him videos from his home security system. One of the videos depicted a man and woman having sex, the boy said.
The boy said they watched more such videos, and the arrest affidavit alleged that Horrocks sexually touched and sodomized the boy.
Detectives served a search warrant at Horrocks' home Dec. 7, when he was arrested. The arrest affidavit said deputies found three video clips of a nude, prepubescent girl on one of Horrocks' electronic devices.
Horrocks denied the allegations and agreed to take a lie detector test, which he failed, the affidavit said, adding that he then admitted teaching the boy masturbation techniques.
He was charged in 2nd District Court on Dec. 9 with first-degree felony sodomy on a child; four second-degree felony charges, including three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of sexual abuse of a child; and a third-degree felony count of dealing in materials harmful to a minor.
Further investigation resulted in the filing of additional charges Monday against Horrocks for alleged offenses against a 6-year-old girl.
Interviewed at the Children's Justice Center in Ogden, the girl told deputies Horrocks "all the time" showed her videos of a man and woman having sex.
The girl also said Horrocks allegedly had touched her genitals with his hand. He told her not to tell anyone or she would be in trouble, the girl said.
Charges in this case include one count of first-degree felony aggravated sexual abuse of a child and two counts of third-degree felony dealing in materials harmful to a minor.
In the December arrest affidavit, deputies said Horrocks had cultivated a community image of himself as a federal agent, complete with fakes badges and certificates on his walls.
The affidavit said Horrocks "admitted it was a facade he invented to feel like a hero." It also enhanced his prestige with the boy, the affidavit said.
Horrocks, represented by a public defender, has pleaded not guilty to all charges. He remains held without bail in the Weber County Jail.