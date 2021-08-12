OGDEN — A Morgan County man has pleaded guilty to automobile homicide for a high-sped crash in Ogden that killed his passenger.
Zachary Mark Wall, 26, could spend one to 15 years in prison for the second-degree felony. He is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 17 by 2nd District Judge Michael DiReda.
Ogden police arrested Wall when he got out of the hospital about a month after the Aug. 15, 2020, crash on Madison Avenue in Ogden. His passenger, Curiea Thornton, 31, of Ogden, was dead at the scene.
Charging documents said Wall's car was moving at high speed when it drifted off the residential street, over the curb and vaulted into the air, severing a telephone pole and crashing into a tree. Wall suffered a traumatic brain injury, broken ribs, a dislocated hip and a lacerated knee.
Nearly a year later, on Aug. 5, Wall agreed to a plea bargain with the Weber County Attorney's Office. In return for his guilty pleas on the homicide charge, prosecutors dropped charges of third-degree felony DUI with prior convictions and class B misdemeanor alcohol-restricted driving.
Charging documents said Wall's blood alcohol content was 0.19%, almost four times the legal limit for Utah drivers.
Court documents showed Wall had two DUI convictions on his record, one in 2014 in Hurricane and the other in 2017 in Box Elder County.