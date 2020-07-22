WEST HAVEN — Crews from Weber, Roy and North Davis Fire responded to a house fire off 5050 West around 4:30 a.m. Monday.
According to a Facebook post by the Weber Fire District, the fire is believed to have started in the back of the house, spread to the attic and then to the garage, which exploded.
Photos posted by the fire district show a mangled back of the house and garage doors that appear to have been blown out from the inside.
No injuries were reported. The family was out of the house when fire crews arrived. Crews rescued seven cats from the house but "some" died.
The cause is under investigation.