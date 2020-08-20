FARMINGTON — Prosecutors have filed a first-degree felony murder charge against an 18-year-old West Valley City man who allegedly stabbed a woman and pushed her to her death on Interstate 15 in Farmington.
The Davis County Attorney's Office filed the indictment Wednesday in 2nd District Court and Judge Michael Edwards ordered that Oscar Cuevas-Landa remain held without bail.
In an updated probable cause statement filed with the indictment, the State Bureau of Investigation said the victim, Shilo Marie Stewart, was stabbed and pushed from the vehicle she was driving Sunday.
Cuevas-Landa told police Stewart, 34, of Fruit Heights, "looked at him wrong" and he pulled a knife and stabbed her multiple times, the affidavit said.
Cuevas-Landa then unbuckled her seat belt and pushed her out of the vehicle, the charging documents said.
An autopsy revealed that Stewart died from sharp force trauma caused by the knife and blunt force trauma to her head caused by falling from the moving vehicle, according to the affidavit.
Cuevas-Landa was arrested in Farmington, shirtless, bloody and missing a shoe. He told police he had taken LSD and smoked marijuana, the affidavit said.
The Utah Highway Patrol said they were investigating why Stewart and Cuevas-Landa were in the vehicle together because they apparently did not know one another.
In a GoFundMe post, a relative of Stewart said, "Shilo was taken tragically by a ruthless, immature, violent person. She was stabbed repeatedly and thrown out of the driver's side door at freeway speeds like she was garbage."
The relative added, "All Shilo was trying to do was help a stranger in need and that's the type of person that she was."
Cuevas-Landa is scheduled to make his first court appearance Friday. As of Thursday morning, he did not yet have an attorney of record.