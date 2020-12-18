OGDEN — A homeless man is headed to trial in the fatal stabbing of one man and the crippling of another, crimes sparked by a victim's complaint about missing beer.
Second District Judge Jennifer Valencia on Thursday scheduled a Jan. 20 disposition hearing for David Keith Wade, following her written opinion that said prosecutors had presented sufficient evidence to warrant a trial.
Wade, 48, is charged with aggravated murder in the June 30 death of 26-year-old Kyle Wolf and attempted aggravated murder in an attack on Evan Estridge.
Both charges are first-degree felonies.
Valencia ruled the Weber County Attorney's Office demonstrated probable cause that Wade committed the stabbings.
However, she said a third charge, one of aggravated assault stemming from Wade's confrontation with another man after the stabbings, did not meet the standard.
That forced prosecutors to refile it as a lesser charge, class B misdemeanor assault.
Valencia's ruling recounted evidence from a November preliminary hearing that she said showed adequate demonstration of probable cause.
The two victims and a woman were sitting on a log in a homeless camp behind the Lowe's hardware store, drinking whiskey.
In the preliminary hearing, the woman testified Wade was pacing back and forth behind the log.
Estridge asked who took two of his beers.
Wade became agitated and asked Estridge, "What are you going to do about it," the woman testified.
Wade showed the woman his pocketknife and told her, "I'm going to show those boys something they've never seen."
She began to walk away and heard Estridge scream "No," and she turned to see Wade holding Wolf over his lap, stabbing him.
Estridge jumped on Wade, trying to stop the attack, and Wade allegedly began stabbing him as well.
The woman ran to hide in tall grass and heard Wolf and Estridge screaming.
"Then the screaming stopped," she said.
She testified she then heard Wade asking another man where she had gone.
"I'm not going to let those boys get away with running their mouth to me like that," she said Wade told the other man.
After Wade walked away, the woman said she ran to Lowe's to get help. Employees there called police.
A Riverdale police officer testified he saw a man emerge from the wooded area, covered in blood and missing a shoe.
That man, later identified as Wade, told the officer he had been attacked and stabbed.
Other officers soon found Wolf dead, stabbed 16 times, and Estridge, with 8 stab wounds, partially paralyzed.
In video testimony, Estridge said Wade advanced on him with the knife and Wolf intervened, trying to calm him down.
Wade began stabbing Wolf, then Estridge, then continuing to stab back and forth between the two, he testified.
The man who Wade asked about the woman testified Wade told him the two "rail riders" had tried to stab him, but he took the knife away from them.
He watched Wade clean blood off the knife, then Wade allegedly grabbed the man and began struggling with him.
The man said Wade made a "stabbing motion" at him and tried to put him in a choking headlock.
The man said he avoided the headlock and struck Wade on the head with a pipe.
Valencia ruled the aggravated assault charge was not supported because the man did not see Wade stab at him with a knife and he suffered no injuries.