RIVERDALE — A murder victim was stabbed 16 times and another man suffered eight stab wounds in a series of attacks in a transient camp this week, according to a police probable cause statement filed Wednesday.
Another man fended off the same attacker by hitting him on the head with a metal pole in the Tuesday night incidents, the affidavit said.
After the stabbings, the attacker searched for a woman who later told police she witnessed the attacks, but she hid behind a tree in tall grass and later ran away to summon help.
The Riverdale Police Department on Wednesday arrested David Keith Wade, 48, on suspicion of aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder, both first-degree felonies, and two counts of second-degree felony aggravated assault.
Wade was held without bail at the Weber County Jail.
"There's not a lot on motive yet, but it all stems from verbal arguments," Riverdale Police Chief Scott Brenkman said Thursday.
Police have not released the deceased victim's identity.
The second stabbing victim was in serious condition at a local hospital. Police said in the arrest affidavit that the man may be paralyzed from one or more of the wounds he suffered.
The female victim told investigators she saw Wade stab the two men. She was so frightened for her life that she crawled into tall grass "and listened as David walked around yelling for her," the arrest document said.
The third male victim said Wade walked up to him asking where the woman was, the affidavit said.
"David told him he had gotten the two boys good and wanted to show him," according to the document.
Wade then allegedly attacked the man, putting him in a chokehold. The man broke loose and hit Wade a few times with a pole, it said.
A police officer said he found Wade with wounds on his head consistent with being struck with a metal object.
The stabbing victims were homeless, camping in a secluded area behind a Lowe's hardware store and a Rocky Mountain Power substation at about 300 Pacific Avenue, police said.
The two assault victims are homeless who had been camping in the same area, as had Wade, police said.
After obtaining a search warrant, police said they found a bloody knife behind the substation. They said two witnesses identified the knife as one that Wade had possessed.
The Weber County Homicide Task Force is assisting Riverdale police in the investigation.
Formal charges had not been filed against Wade as of late Thursday morning.