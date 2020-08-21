There's no need for judges, prosecutors, defense attorneys or bailiffs.
"This is true, honest criminal justice reform," Eric Hutchings said.
Hutchings, a Utah House member representing Kearns, was expounding upon the early results achieved at the Behavioral Health Receiving Center at the Davis County Jail in Farmington.
Instead of automatically booking into jail nonviolent arrestees with substance abuse or mental health problems, police in Davis County can take them to the center for observation and referral to treatment programs.
The Utah Legislature's Executive Offices and Criminal Justice Appropriations Subcommittee heard Monday from Brandon Hatch, Davis Behavioral Health CEO, whose agency runs the program.
"So far, of the 300 or so clients, 78% have been engaged in treatment, and that's a remarkable number in behavioral health," Hatch told the committee.
The Davis program grew out of meetings among various officials, including Hatch, Sheriff Kelly Sparks and County Commissioner Lorene Kamalu.
The county jail had seen years of problems caused in part by increasing numbers of inmates who had mental health problems, were addicted to narcotics or were suffering from drug withdrawal.
In 2016-17, there were seven deaths in the jail. Four were suicides, one was a drug overdose, another was a woman with heart trouble and one was a drug user who died of an accident in the jail.
Under the receiving center approach, several of those inmates may have qualified for the diversion program.
"Davis deserves a huge amount of credit for pulling this all together," Hutchings said. "Sheriff Sparks, the county commission, they put this together pretty much on their own."
Sparks gave Hatch's group space in the jail's work-release building. The program started in December 2019.
Instead of taking likely candidates to the jail, an arresting officer can elect to drop them off at the center. It's a five-minute process, as opposed to the lengthy process of booking someone into the jail.
The arrestee has to agree to the diversion, and they're told that if they don't seek treatment, the officer will be back to make the arrest.
"This has been a fantastic diversion program," Hatch said.
He said 57% of the clients are dropped off by law enforcement, another 28% by his agency's mobile crisis team and the rest from emergency rooms and individual walk-ins.
Hutchings said it's the first program of its kind for adult offenders in Utah, following up on similar programs already in motion in the juvenile justice system.
He urged fellow legislators to help move the concept statewide.
"This can be a new model for policing, a new way of engaging law enforcement into the community," Hutchings said.
Hatch said many officers are buying in, but he added, "We're only scratching the surface."
"Some in law enforcement want to change and be that champion," he said. "Other officers we have to do some education with."
Hutchings told a story of a Davis officer who gave his cellphone number to a young offender and told him to call him if he needed help later.
He did so later and the officer took him to the receiving center.
"The family of that individual credits this program and that officer for saving that young man’s life," Hutchings said.
"If all we provide is a hammer, everything has to be a nail," Hutchings said. "When we started to help, suddenly law enforcement can be the good guys."
Meanwhile, a similar program for youth offenders in Ogden has been a trailblazer as well, officials told lawmakers.
Brett Peterson, executive director of the Utah Division of Juvenile Services, said the receiving center at the Weber Valley Youth Center is going strong.
He said juvenile court caseloads have fallen and hundreds of youth have been referred to treatment instead.
"This is a setting for kids in crisis, not just hardened concrete" of old youth jails, he said.
"I do believe this is the future," Peterson said.
Hutchings said it's helping the schools too.
He said his wife, a public school principal, had a depressed, possibly suicidal student she was able to immediately refer to the Weber Valley receiving center.
"Now you have this type of support for teachers and administrators when students are acting out, with mental health issues and depression," Hutchings said. "The only way before was a police officer."