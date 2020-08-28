OGDEN — Three months after he was shot to death answering a domestic violence call, Ogden Police Officer Nate Lyday's name has been added to a memorial honoring officers who died in the line of duty.
A police department color guard, Lyday family members and city personnel participated in a ceremony Thursday to unveil the addition to a monument on the Ogden Municipal Building grounds.
Taps was played as the guard saluted the memorial monument, which already bore the names of several other Ogden officers who died in the line of duty over the decades.
"He was one of the kindest young men I ever met," Mark Johnson, Ogden City chief administrative officer, said of Lyday in an interview after the ceremony.
Johnson said he's known Lyday's mother for 40 years, and Nate "since he was born."
"He absolutely never had an enemy," Johnson said. "He was good for Ogden City and good for the police department. It has left a big hole in our hearts."
Lyday, 24, on the force for 15 months, was shot at 12:14 p.m. May 28 at a home in the 300 block of Jackson Avenue after officers responded to a 911 call from a woman who said a man was threatening to kill her.
Police Chief Randy Watt said John Benedict Coleman, 53, retreated into the house and then fired through the closed front door, striking Lyday and a state probation officer, who was wounded.
Other officers returned fire into the house and dragged the wounded officers out of the yard.
Lyday was pronounced dead at McKay-Dee Hospital.
The Ogden Metro SWAT Team later found Coleman dead inside the house.
According to the nonprofit Officer Down Memorial Page, Lyday was the ninth Ogden police officer killed on duty. The first Was Capt. William Brown on April 30, 1899.