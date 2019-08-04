Local law enforcement agencies in northern Utah will be out and about Tuesday night, but in a good way.
A number of police agencies around the area will be holding events for the annual National Night Out Against Crime on Tuesday, Aug. 6. The ultimate goal for the nation-wide event is to promote and build relationships between citizens and law enforcement to keep communities safer.
For Ogden residents, the Ogden Police Department will be holding their event starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Ogden Amphitheater on Historic 25th Street. The event will feature free food, giveaways and even a K9 demonstration. Meet and talk with a number of city leaders and officials will be in attendance as well. The event will end around 8 p.m.
Just up the street from OPD’s event, the North Ogden Police Department will hold their National Night Out Event at the North Ogden Park and will go from 6-8 p.m. The night will include activities and food trucks. Visit with members of Life Flight, CSI and bike patrol, or even meet Ciro the K9.
For those in Box Elder County, the Brigham City Police Department will have their event from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Bill of Rights Plaza, located at 20 N. Main Street. Food and drink such as hot dogs, watermelon and homemade root beer will be available at the event. Games and activities will be at the event, as well as drawings for prizes. While you’re there, meet with local police, firefighters and emergency medics, too.
If you live in Davis County, feel free to head over to Centerville City Hall, located at 250 North Main Street, for a National Night Out event hosted by the Centerville Police Department. The event will take place from 6 to 9 p.m., which will feature tours of the police department, free refreshments and the opportunity to interact with police officers. Those who attend can also meet the department’s K9, Reyna, or check out a patrol car.
In the week following, the Woods Cross Police Department will hold their National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 13 from 5 to 11 p.m. at the Woods Cross Municipal Building, located at 1555 S. 800 West. The event will feature a concert by the Flat Canyon Band, as well as a screening of the movie Dumbo after the concert.
For more information about the National Night Out Against Crime, check out the national website at www.natw.org.