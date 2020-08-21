OGDEN — More than 40 people were evacuated from the Ogden School District headquarters and two homes Friday after a construction crew broke a natural gas line, officials said.
District employees were moved to the soccer complex on the north end of the headquarters complex at 20th Street and Monroe Boulevard during the evacuation, district spokesperson Jer Bates said.
"A construction crew hit a 6-inch line and called for assistance," Ogden Fire Department Deputy Chief Shelby Willis said. "As a precaution, we evacuated the school building and a couple of homes."
The incident happened at about 8:05 a.m. Willis said repairs took about two hours and the evacuees returned to their buildings.
Bates said the incident related to 20th Street road construction in front of the district headquarters.
He said it was fortunate the evacuation happened when relatively few people were there, and not after school resumes Aug. 26.
Bates praised first-responders and the construction crew for handling the incident well.