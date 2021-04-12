OGDEN — In 2019, an Ogden man was charged with sexually abusing a 3-year-old girl, but the case was dropped after he was found mentally incompetent to stand trial.
The man, now 21, is held without bail at the Weber County Jail on new charges involving the same alleged victim.
The Weber County Sheriff's Office arrested Padrick Leitz on Thursday on suspicion of two first-degree felony charges of sodomy on a child.
Deputies were called after Leitz allegedly was seen with his genitals exposed in the backseat of a car with a 5-year-old girl. During a forensic interview, the child said Leitz allegedly forced her to perform oral sex.
Leitz allegedly admitted to the Thursday incident and disclosed a similar incident occurred about two months ago, according to a police probable cause statement.
The affidavit said Leitz blamed the child and said she "wanted to do it."
Ogden police arrested Leitz on Sept. 16, 2019, on charges of first-degree felony sodomy on a child and aggravated sexual abuse of a child.
The probable cause statement said Leitz was found naked in a motor home with a 3-year-old girl. A teenage boy confronted Leitz and bloodied his nose and face.
Leitz underwent a psychological evaluation. Public defender Martin Gravis reported in a court document that Leitz had the mental ability of someone 10 to 12 years old and was unable to understand the prosecution against him.
On Sept. 29, 2020, the Weber County Attorney's Office dismissed the charges without prejudice, meaning they could be refiled. Prosecutors said they were not seeking a civil commitment that would put Leitz into mental treatment.
Contacted Monday, County Attorney Christopher Allred said he was not immediately familiar with the circumstances surrounding the case's dismissal.