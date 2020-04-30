FARMINGTON — A man accused of participating in a fatal drug robbery deserves a new preliminary hearing due to "flimsy evidence" presented so far, a defense attorney contends.
Police and prosecutors allege Kevin Content, 26, was the inside man in the botched robbery, when as many as 10 people in a drug house were duct-taped and one was shot.
Content and two others face separate trials in the Sept. 27, 2018, death of Anthony Child inside a Layton mobile home.
Authorities allege Angel Christopher Abreu and Brandon Hinojosa, wearing masks and carrying guns, barged into the home and Abreu shot Child. They accuse Content of being the inside "mole" who orchestrated the robbery.
But attorney Richard Gallegos of Ogden, representing Content, filed a motion recently asking that 2nd District Judge David Connors reopen the preliminary hearing or dismiss the charges against Content altogether.
Content was not in the home when the shooting occurred, but he returned later to try to clean up blood and other evidence, according to both sides.
The defense says Content was told to do the cleanup and that he was afraid of Abreu.
The only evidence supporting the allegation that Content “coordinated, orchestrated and made it possible” for the crimes to take place was Abreu's claim that it was so, Gallegos said.
In Abreu's interview with police, he repeatedly lied to detectives about various aspects of the case, according to the defense's review.
Gallegos also argued that the idea that Content was the brains behind the robbery was suggested by one of the detectives in their interview with Abreu.
"That was never once brought up by Angel prior to the interview," Gallegos said.
A different attorney represented Content in the Aug. 21, 2019, preliminary hearing. Gallegos took over the defense two months later.
"The flimsy evidence presented tenuously established Content engaged in some conduct to assist in a burglary, albeit lacking any corroboration, but there was no evidence presented that he aided in aggravating any of the crimes charged," Gallegos' motion said.
Content faces charges of murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping, all first-degree felonies, and obstructing justice, a second-degree felony.
In Davis County's response to Gallegos' motion, deputy county attorney Jeffrey Thomson said the evidence presented in the preliminary hearing was sufficient to justify sending the case to trial.
He also contended reopening the hearing is not permitted by current criminal court procedure and that Gallegos' motion was too late in the process anyway.
"All the state had to show was probable cause to believe the defendant intended the commission of a predicate offense — in this case, an aggravated robbery, burglary, or kidnapping, and that someone died" as a result, Thomson wrote.
Further, the prosecutor pointed out, Abreu said Content owed him $8,000 in drug debt.
"This mattered because this homicide was a result of a robbery gone bad, they were going to steal drugs and money" and Content was paying Abreu back "by giving him a place to rob," Thomson said.
The next hearing in Content's case is set for May 12.