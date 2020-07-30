SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Gary Herbert has appointed Tasha Williams as a judge for the 2nd District Juvenile Court, replacing a judge who retired from the bench in Farmington.
Williams is a managing attorney in the Utah Juvenile Defender Attorney’s Office in Salt Lake City. She is a member of the Utah Commission on Juvenile Justice and sits on the advisory board of the Utah Indigent Defense Commission.
She received a law degree from the S.J. Quinney College of Law at the University of Utah and holds a bachelor's degree in political science and communications from Southern Utah University.
“I am grateful and humbled to be appointed to the Second District Juvenile Court,” Williams said in a prepared statement. “I am honored to serve Utah’s children and families. If confirmed, I pledge to uphold the law impartially, competently and diligently.”
This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate, which is seeking public comment on the appointee.
Those who want to comment should contact Jerry Howe at the Office of Legislative Research and General Counsel by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at the Utah State Capitol, House Building, Suite W210, P.O. Box 145210, Salt Lake City, Utah 84114-5210.
All statements should include the commenter’s name, telephone number and mailing address.
The Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee plans to hold a public hearing, then issue a recommendation to the full Senate.
If confirmed by the Senate, Williams will fill the vacancy following the retirement of Judge Sherene T. Dillon on July 16.