Using new cellphone tracking technology, police dispatchers helped Utah Highway Patrol troopers find and stop a truck carrying a woman who texted for help.
Layton police dispatchers took the emergency text Tuesday from a woman who said she was being held against her will in a northbound semi on Interstate 15.
UHP troopers stopped the truck in Brigham City, Lt. Nick Street said.
"They were able to separate the alleged victim and the alleged perpetrator," Street said.
No arrest was made at the time, and the case was turned over to the State Bureau of Investigation. Further details were not available, Street said Wednesday.
The incident highlights use of a new technology called RapidSOS that augments existing phone tracking technology.
It started with the truck passenger's awareness of text-to-911 service. In 25 Utah counties, a cellphone user can text 911, but unlike voice 911 calls, location tracking is approximate and variable, according to the Utah Communications Authority.
"We gathered information from the caller through text and initiated a 'ping,' which is our normal procedure," Karl Kuehn, the Layton Police Department's communications manager, said in an interview Wednesday.
Layton alerted the Davis County Sheriff's Office dispatch center in Farmington, which has the RapidSOS system.
"It helps to locate callers in real time, much faster," Kuehn said.
From there, the Layton and Farmington dispatchers worked with their counterparts at Weber Area Dispatch in Ogden and the Utah Department of Public Safety-Box Elder Communications in Brigham City.
Dispatchers fed location data to UHP troopers, along with the woman's description of the truck, "a semi hauling a white trailer," Street said.
"That doesn't narrow things down much," Street said. "But through a process of deduction, troopers made an educated guess which truck it might be and got him stopped in Brigham City."
Street said it was a great example of dispatchers from four jurisdictions working together with UHP to resolve an emergency.
RapidSOS works in partnership with Apple iOS and Google Android to stream location data from the cellphone to the 911 center, Kuehn said in an email.
"This is the same location information that your phone is using to find the nearest Starbucks, which is far more accurate that the cell network can provide," he said.