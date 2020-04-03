FARMINGTON — After his fourth domestic violence-related case in 10 days, a Clearfield man has been ordered held without bail at the Davis County Jail.
Skyler Dowdy, 27, faces more than a dozen potential charges alone related to his arrest Wednesday. They include aggravated assault, unlawful detention, violation of a protective order, criminal trespass and three counts of committing domestic violence in front of a child.
Others include possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and failing to stop for law enforcement.
Dowdy first was arrested March 23 after officers responding to a domestic violence complaint found him hiding inside a woman's closet. They jailed him on allegations of violating a protective order and trespass.
The woman called police again six days later after she saw Dowdy in her car outside her home. Police said in charging documents they found him with stolen credit cards, methamphetamine and marijuana.
He was jailed on suspicion of forgery and four drug possession charges.
The next day, according to a subsequent police affidavit, Dowdy phoned the woman and called her a "cop caller bitch."
He then arrived at her home. She said he choked her, cutting off her breathing, and then grabbed her son when he entered the room.
The woman said she broke free but Dowdy pulled her back through the front door, injuring her arm and inflicting a cut on her ear that required several stitches.
She started screaming, attracting the attention of a neighbor, and Dowdy ran away, the affidavit said.
A Clearfield officer returned to the area Wednesday after the woman called police saying Dowdy had been pounding on her door for 15 minutes.
Dowdy was found nearby and was arrested and searched, the arrest report said. Dowdy had some metal knuckles in a pocket, the report said.
Second District Judge Michael Edwards signed a court order Wednesday declaring Dowdy should be held without bail pending trial because he would "constitute a substantial danger to an alleged victim of domestic violence if released on bail."
Dowdy was convicted of domestic violence assault only two months ago.