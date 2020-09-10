OGDEN — More than two months after Stephanie Louise Chavez was killed, charges have not been filed in her death.
A few days after Chavez’s July 1 death, her estranged husband, Sergio Arturo Chavez, was charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting at Stephanie’s friend as she ran from his home.
However, as of Thursday afternoon, the Weber County Attorney’s Office had not filed an indictment regarding Stephanie Chavez’s death.
In a 2nd District Court video hearing Thursday, Sergio Chavez’s attorney, Emily Swenson, said prosecutors have not decided what additional charges may be filed but “there may be more coming.”
Contacted later, County Attorney Christopher Allred had no immediate comment on whether more charges will be filed.
The Ogden Police Department said in a press release after the July 1 incident that a woman’s body was found in Chavez’s house that night, but further details were not released.
Efforts to contact investigations bureau Lt. Michael Boone were not successful Thursday.
In a police probable cause statement filed along with the charges lodged against Chavez on July 5, officers said he admitted shooting at Stephanie Chavez’s friend as she fled the house and again as she ran down the street.
The woman was hit once and was hospitalized in stable condition that night, police said.
Prosecutors charged Chavez with first-degree felony attempted murder and four counts of second-degree felony use or possession of a firearm by a restricted person.
Chavez, iiving in the country illegally, is not allowed to possess firearms.
He also is charged with third-degree possession of forged documents. Police said they found fake ID cards in Chavez’s home.
At Thursday’s hearing, Swenson sought a delay in the case because she expected to receive more discovery material from prosecutors, plus more discovery on the rumored additional charges.
Judge Joseph Bean set the next hearing for Oct. 1.
Stephanie Chavez’s obituary said the Ogden native had two small children.