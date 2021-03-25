NORTH OGDEN — North Ogden leaders have decided to move forward with bonding to cover the cost of a new public safety building to house the city’s police department and city court operations.
Officials had mulled the possibility of putting a ballot question to North Ogden voters on the notion of raising funds for the project, with a rough price tag of $11 million. But the North Ogden City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to pursue a bond resolution instead, which only requires the OK of the legislative leaders.
It’s a particularly touchy subject because bonding for large amounts of money can require property tax increases to cover the subsequent yearly bond payments. The outlay for the building would also be one of the largest single expenditures the city of North Ogden has ever made, said Mayor Neal Berube.
At any rate, council members were elected “to make the hard decisions” on things like upgrading city infrastructure, Councilperson Phil Swanson said, explaining his vote to push forward without putting the bond on the ballot. Notably, he, like many, also feels strongly on the need for a new facility to house police and municipal court functions.
“It’s long overdue,” Swanson said. “There are so many failures and shortcomings, a new building is the only way we can rectify that and build for growth.”
Berube, also a big champion of replacing the police building, said city staffers are closely scrutinizing the city budget for areas to trim, hoping to minimize any potential tax hike or preclude the need for an increase altogether. “I don’t want to guarantee that, but that is our objective,” he said during Tuesday’s meeting.
Still, the public has the right to petition to force the question of bonding to a vote, Swanson said. If they get the requisite number of petition signatures needed, the question of bonding to pay for a new police structure would be put to North Ogden voters as a ballot question in an upcoming election.
Tuesday’s action is only a preliminary step in the process. The city will have to seek proposals for an architect and contractor to pinpoint plan details and cost estimates. What’s more, the City Council will have to seek bond counsel to help in the process and let the public sound off at hearings before officially considering a formal resolution to seek bonding for the project, according to City Attorney Jon Call.
With Tuesday’s vote, though, the process moves forward.
The proposed upgrade of police and court facilities has been a particular focus of deliberation for the past year, though the issue has been debated for years. The North Ogden Police Department and Justice Court building sits at 515 E. 2600 North, adjacent to the City Hall structure. A special committee studied the issue, ultimately recommending that the city pursue construction of a new building, and the city held numerous open houses on the subject in recent months.
Preliminary plans call for building a new police and courts building adjacent to the existing building, immediately east of the city hall structure. It would be much larger and more secure than the original, a structure with numerous add-ons built onto it over the years. The existing building, said Police Chief Dirk Quinney, is “very insufficient.”
City officials and the special committee had looked at varied options as they debated the future of the police building here, including the notion of seeking coverage from the Weber County Sheriff’s Office. That, though, would have resulted in a much-higher cost for North Ogden relative to the amount paid by other cities that get sheriff’s office protection, said Brent Chugg, who led the special committee.
City staffers also investigated the idea of saving in the years to come and paying cash for the new building to avoid the interest costs of bonding. Construction inflation, however, would likely boost the cost of the new building, actually making the total project cost more than what it would cost to build now with money that can be borrowed at relatively low interest rates, city staffers concluded.
Officials weighed a vote on the question of bonding. However, Mark Anderson of Zion’s Bancorporation, a financial advisor to the city, said seeking support via election can be wrought with complications. “It’s very difficult to education people about the need and secondly, some people are just opposed to increased taxes and will never vote for it regardless of need,” he said.
Barring a petition that forces the issue to the ballot, Swanson said bonds for the project could be issued by the end of 2021 or early 2022. “The council is anxious to get the rate locked in, so I think they would like to move forward as quickly as possible,” Berube said.
The city has about $2 million in savings it would put toward the cost of the new building, reducing the amount needed via a bond issue.