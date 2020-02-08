NORTH OGDEN — The North Ogden Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred during the early morning hours Saturday.
According to a press release from the department, the Weber Area Dispatch Center received several calls at about 12:17 a.m. Saturday, regarding shots fired near the 400 East block of 1700 North. Callers later told dispatchers that someone had been shot at the location.
North Ogden officers responded to the scene and found a 29-year-old male victim in the street. The North View Fire Department also responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police say witnesses saw two people leaving the scene, possibly in a dark colored SUV. The press release says initial information indicates the parties possibly knew each other and that the shooting was not a random act of violence. North Ogden officers and members of the Weber/Morgan Homicide Task Force are currently following up on leads, according to the release.
