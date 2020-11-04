NORTH OGDEN — Police jailed a 20-year-old man Tuesday on charges alleging he strangled and threatened to kill his girlfriend because she was dating other men.
An Ogden Police Department arrest affidavit alleged Alfonso Javier Uribe kicked in his girlfriend's bedroom door, threw a rock at her car and defaced her dresser with an angry message.
The affidavit said the woman first received text messages from Uribe saying "he was coming for her and was going to kill her if she betrayed him."
She went downstairs to make sure the doors were locked when Uribe allegedly "ambushed" her at the bottom of the stairs.
He allegedly pushed her against a wall and began strangling her, yelling, "If you scream, I will kill you."
He let go and she ran upstairs and locked herself in a room, but he kicked in the door, the probable cause statement said.
She told police he "threatened if she told anyone what happened to her he would kill her or hurt her really badly because he didn't want anyone else to have her."
Police said Uribe denied pushing or strangling the woman or throwing a rock but admitted he defaced the dresser. He said the door was damaged when he tripped and fell.
Uribe was held without bail at the Weber County Jail.