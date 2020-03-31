An argument about the coronavirus ended with a North Ogden woman suffering a gash on the head and her husband going to jail on suspicion of felony aggravated assault.
Stressed by home confinement, job losses and other disruptions triggered by the pandemic, some families are seeing problems that more often are kept at bay during normal times, local experts said Tuesday.
"You put people in a house and tell them to stay there when it's tense to begin with, this certainly exacerbates that," said Margaret Rose, executive director of Your Community Connection Family Crisis Center in Ogden.
In the North Ogden incident, a woman told police her husband said her family "was all going to die from the COVID-19 virus," according to a probable cause statement.
She said she responded that "his family was going to do the same" and he reacted by throwing objects around the home, the charging document said.
He threw a ceramic candle warmer and it cut her on the left side of her forehead, according to the report.
The husband calmed down and drove his wife to a Pleasant View clinic, documents said.
A police officer reported the husband was texting his wife while the officer was interviewing her at the clinic and she showed him the text, which said, "Just tell them u dropped a Scentsy and it (hit) u in the face because that's what happened."
Streator Baur, 38, was booked at the Weber County Jail on third-degree felony aggravated assault causing substantial bodily injury.
Court records show Baur had two previous convictions related to domestic violence, the most recent in 2019.
In Ogden City, police haven't seen more domestic violence cases than usual recently, said Lt. Brian Eynon, police department spokesman.
"Although people are on edge because there is so much unknown," he said.
Rose said the YCC has seen an uptick in calls in recent weeks as families have begun feeling pressure due to the pandemic.
"They're also challenged by having the children at home," she said. "They don't get the relief of them being at school."
Women are especially vulnerable now, Rose said, because they average only 72% of the pay received by men and thus are hit harder during tough times.
"So the tension goes up there," Rose said. "They don't have money, they can’t pay the bills, and also women are feeling like maybe they don't have the option to leave because they are economically dependent on their abuser."
YCC also has fielded calls from people who aren't being abused, "but they just need to talk to somebody about what's going on," she said. "It's a scary time just generally."