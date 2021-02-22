ROY — Officers said they needed repeated Taser shots and the help of a police dog to subdue a man suspected of a domestic violence rampage Saturday.
A woman told police that Sonny Kelemete, 29, became enraged after she accused him of being intoxicated. He allegedly punched the TV, breaking the screen and cutting his hand, then squeezed her head with his hands and choked her, punched her legs and threw several objects at her.
According to a Roy police probable cause statement, Kelemete allegedly went back to the TV, picked it up and threw it to the floor, then damaged two doors in the home. She ran outside and called 911 and Kelemete left.
Several hours later, police came back to the home after the woman called to say Kelemete had returned. The arrest affidavit said when officers arrived, Kelemete got out of a vehicle and "started aggressively approaching officers."
Kelemete refused repeated commands to lay on the ground and then resisted efforts to be handcuffed, the affidavit said.
"Due to Sonny's aggressive behavior he was Tazed several times but it was not effective," the document said.
Officers released a K9 at Telemete, who allegedly still refused to stop resisting. After they shot him again with a stun gun, police were able to arrest him.
Police booked Telemete into the Weber County Jail in Ogden on suspicion of third-degree felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief, intoxication, interference with an arresting officer, marijuana possession, driving on a suspended license and violating an ignition interlock restriction.