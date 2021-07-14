OGDEN — Cleanup has begun at the site of a massive apartment building fire, while investigations continue into the cause and whether criminal intent may have been involved.
The acre lot, carpeted with blackened debris, had been fenced off by Wednesday, along with the remnants of three adjacent homes. The four-story, 40-unit apartment building was under construction in the 300 block of 28th Street when the fire struck the night of June 28.
Ogden police detectives and the Ogden fire marshal are investigating the blaze, which caused an estimated $3.1 million in damage. Police Lt. John Cox said there was nothing new to report Wednesday on the police investigation. The day after the fire, police said they talked to a person of interest and released her.
From the Ogden Fire Department's standpoint, "We're pretty knee-deep in the investigation," said Mike Slater, deputy fire chief. "We're still following leads." The cause of the fire is considered suspicious.
The apartment site is owned by Elite Craft Homes of Farmington, which was building the structure. Company owner Jerry Preston said the morning after the fire that he hoped to rebuild, but it depended on the insurance process. Efforts to get an update from Preston were not successful this week.
Alpine Cleaning and Restoration has taken on the project to clear the apartment site and the home lots, representatives of the company said Wednesday. Details of the work were not immediately available.
"The property cleanup is the responsibility of the owners of the property," said Mark Johnson, Ogden City's chief administrative officer. "We're trying to be sensitive to the fact that it was traumatic what happened." If a cleanup takes an extended time, then the city's code enforcement office "eventually will be encouraging them to get it done," Johnson said, but also noting that insurance matters and other issues of the aftermath of such a large fire can be extensive.
"We just require a fence to keep it secure," Johnson said. "That's the most we can do."
Before they gave control of the scene back to the owners, firefighters pulled down remaining wall sections, Johnson said — "those could have been dangerous."
Chain-link fencing rings the site, although plenty of debris remained Wednesday, especially on the destroyed home sites, including at least three burned-out vehicles, downed trees and large concrete sections.
"What a sad, sad situation," Johnson said. "This was probably one of the largest fires Ogden has ever had."