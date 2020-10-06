Auto recycling shop fire

Fire gutted a shop building at Tear-a-part auto recycling in Marriott-Slaterville on Tuesday morning, Oct. 6, 2020. 

 Photo supplied, Weber Fire District

MARRIOTT-SLATERVILLE — Fire heavily damaged a shop building and destroyed two cars Tuesday morning, but employees working on the vehicles got out safely, the Weber Fire District said.

Crews arrived at Tear-a-part, 763 W. 12th St., at 8:24 a.m. to find black smoke billowing out of an automotive shop, Capt. Rick Cooper said.

Four other cars in the open-sided building were damaged, Cooper said.

Firefighters quickly controlled the blaze and no one was injured, he said.

"They had two vehicles up on a hoist and they were working on one of the vehicles," Cooper said. "The exact cause is under investigation."

He added that "the building is probably going to be a total loss from smoke and heat damage."

Tanks of flammable liquid on the outside of the building's north side were a concern but ultimately did not become a problem because firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the interior, Cooper said.

Two fire investigators were working at the site later in the morning, he said.

