OGDEN — A cosmetologist used barber scissors to drive off an alleged rapist, and police later jailed an Ogden man, according to an arrest affidavit.
The woman was working Saturday in a central Ogden barbershop when two co-workers left to get lunch and she was cutting a man's hair.
The customer, identified as Benjamin Zavala, 42, began talking to her about her body and making other inappropriate comments, the woman later told police.
After he paid for the cut and she was getting change, he allegedly grabbed her wrist and pushed her against the wall and said he wanted to have sex.
She told police that while still holding her against the wall, he pulled down her pants and repeatedly raped her with his fingers.
The woman punched him in the face, causing him to back away, and he apologized, the arrest affidavit said.
She pulled her pants up, grabbed some scissors, chased the man out of the shop and called police.
The man walked east from the shop, and police arrested a man about a block away who matched the description provided by the woman, the arrest affidavit said.
Officers booked Zavala in the Weber County Jail on suspicion of first-degree felony object rape and second-degree felony forcible sexual abuse.
The Weber County Attorney's Office filed those charges against Zavala on Monday morning and he was ordered held without bail pending court appearances.