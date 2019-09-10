OGDEN — Police say they found the body of a missing man Tuesday in a wooded area in South Ogden.
Robert Morfin was found dead earlier in the day, Ogden Police Department said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.
Morfin was reported missing on Saturday, Sept. 7, and detectives from the OPD’s major crimes bureau started following leads and looking into the case.
On Tuesday, Ogden Police detectives found Morfin’s body in a “secluded wooded area in South Ogden,” according to the release.
As of Tuesday, police say no foul play is suspected in connection with Morfin’s death.
Ogden Police thanked those who assisted in searching for Morfin. The investigation into Morfin’s death is ongoing as of Tuesday afternoon.