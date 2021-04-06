OGDEN — A judge on Tuesday sentenced a Salt Lake City man to three suspended jail terms for a drive-by shooting in Ogden last winter.
Police said Alberto Delgado, 26, was a passenger in a pickup truck who fired seven shots at a house in the 2000 block of Madison Avenue at about 1:40 a.m. on Dec. 6. No one was hit by the gunfire. Crime scene investigators retrieved three shell casings from the scene.
Delgado was arrested about three hours later after three men in a pickup matching the description of the vehicle seen in the drive-by fled from officers.
During the chase, Delgado allegedly disposed of two handguns. The pickup jumped a curb and destroyed a power box, knocking out power to 6,600 people for several hours.
At Delgado’s sentencing in 2nd District Court, his defense attorney, Danny Quintana, said Delgado “surrounded himself with the wrong people. He has learned an expensive lesson from this.”
In a plea bargain, Delgado admitted to three charges of third-degree felony discharge of a firearm and a class A misdemeanor charge of failing to stop for police. In return, the Weber County Attorney’s Office dropped six other charges, including four more firearms discharge counts and two counts of third-degree felony obstruction of justice.
“He has accepted responsibility and straight up admitted his behavior,” Quintana said. “Fortunately, no one was injured or hurt by this.”
Judge Reuben Renstrom sentenced Delgado to zero to five years in state prison on each of the three firearms charges. He suspended the sentences and placed him on 36 months’ probation.
Charges remain pending against Derick Solis, 32, of Ogden, the alleged driver of the pickup truck during the Dec. 6 chase.
Police said Solis ran from and fought with officers. Charges against him include failure to stop for and interfering with police, assault by a prisoner, and two third-degree felony drug possession counts.